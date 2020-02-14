Weather Blog: Temperatures moderate through the weekend

If you haven’t stepped out the door this morning, BRACE YOURSELF! It’s bitterly cold. Here’s a look at our current temps and windchills as of 10 AM.

Through this Valentine’s Day temperatures don’t really improve, only climbing to the single digits! Any date plans this evening, make sure to bundle up as our temperatures fall below zero.

Here is a check of the next few days:

Today: Sunny and cold. Single digits

Tonight: Clear and cold. Temperatures fall back into the single and double digits below zero.

Saturday: Sunny and not quite as cold. Upper teens and low 20’s

Saturday Night: A few passing snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures fall to the teens.

Sunday: Partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 30’s

President’s Day: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 20’s