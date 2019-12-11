Weather Blog: Temperatures trend upward by the end of the week

Well… it’s cold again. A solid 20-40 degrees colder than this time yesterday. Bit of a shell shock if you ask me.

A little upper-level disturbance is bringing the chance for snow showers back into the forecast for the afternoon, a few of those could pack a bit of a punch as an isolated snow squall or two moves in. They’ll feature gusty winds, low visibility and snow falling a quick clip. Keep that in mind as your heading home this evening.

It’s a beautiful day Thursday, with ample sunshine and a few fair weather passing clouds. The catch is, it’s cold, with temps in the Northeast Kingdom struggling to reach 20°.

A mild day is on tap for Friday with a few extra clouds moving in for the afternoon. It’s a bit windy too as a southerly breeze channels in temps in the upper 30’s. Any Friday evening plans go off without an issue as rain pushes in after midnight.

The weekend is looking wet, with plain rain falling in many spots… likely melting away whats left of our snow pack 🙁

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley