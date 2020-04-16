Weather Blog: Temps return to seasonable for the weekend

With temperatures about 10 degrees below average (55°) and a brisk westerly wind at 5 to 15 mph, Thursday is a bit of a cooler day. Don’t let that stop you from getting some fresh air! It’s still a pleasant day to get outside, but you might want to grab a light jacket!

Clouds will bubble up by afternoon, with even a few hit or miss snow showers possible, especially in the higher elevations and through the North Country. Little to no accumulation is expected and the chance wraps up before midnight tonight.

Overnight skies will clear out, allowing for a sunny start to Friday, but unfortunately we don’t stay sunny as a low-pressure system clips Southern New England late Friday and into early Saturday. The good news is little to no accumulation is expected!

Weekend temperatures return to average, after a period of cooler weather this week. Saturday will feature more sunshine during the afternoon, with rain showers moving in for Sunday

Happy Friday Junior!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley