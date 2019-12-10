Weather Blog: Temps tumble midweek













Good evening!

Temps are falling Tuesday evening as a cold front sails past. Any last rain or snow showers wind down, but there’s another chance for flakes to fly Wednesday.

Tonight – Rain and snow end from northwest to southeast, though clouds linger. The temp plummets into the teens with a weakening northwest wind down to 5-15 mph.

Wednesday – Some may start out the day with sunshine, but another round of clouds moves in by the afternoon. A weak disturbance provides a handful of scattered snow showers, along with a slight chance for an isolated squall or two over northern New York and northern Vermont. Top temp, mid to upper 20s. A south wind kicks up to around 15 mph by the afternoon.

Thursday – Mostly sunny and quiet. Cold. Morning temps are in the teens, but by the afternoon we only reach the low to mid 20s.

Friday – Clouds increase, but it’s a warmer day with a high in the mid to upper 30s. A south wind could gust to near 30 mph.

Weekend – Another messy stretch of weather kicks off with rain likely Saturday, followed by a few snow showers Sunday. More details to come later this week!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault