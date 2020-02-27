Weather Blog: Terrain-driven snow lingers into Friday

Good afternoon!

With our double-barrel low sailing away to the north, wrap-around moisture works with our area topography to produce terrain-driven snow showers lingering into Friday, and across mountain peaks, Saturday.

Snow will continue Thursday night into Friday, tapering slowly to showers. We will see some lake-effect snow courtesy of a west-southwesterly wind direction creating a favorable fetch across the open waters of Lake Ontario. Borrowing that moisture, a band of snow will stream across northern New York, and at times, into northern Vermont. That lake-effect snow may be heavy, at times. We will also find upslope snow showers, which are again due in large part to that westerly wind. With some residual low and mid-level moisture, western-facing mountain slopes and peaks, particularly over northern New York and northern Vermont will find bonus snow to close out the work week.

Another 1 to 6″ of snow may be possible through close-of-business Friday due to these terrain-driven snow showers. Higher amounts may not be out of the question in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, immediately downwind of Lake Ontario. Elsewhere, it’s cloudy, but colder. The temp tonight falls into the teens to around 20°, then inches into the mid to upper 20s tomorrow afternoon. The wind is still brisk, from the southwest, then west, at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. This leaves us with wind chill values Friday in the teens and single digits.

Snow showers finally taper last over mountain peaks Saturday. Clouds begin to break apart with some stretches of sunshine on tap Sunday and Monday. Saturday morning, upper single digits to meet teens. By the afternoon, the temp is in the upper teens to low 20s. Saturday night, back down to the single digits, then into the low to mid 20s Sunday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault