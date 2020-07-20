Weather Blog: The 90° weather is out, and seasonable temps settle in to finish the week

Some got a good gulp of rain early this morning, but scattered showers overnight did nothing for our temperatures. Still very warm and muggy with temperatures already in the low 80’s and dewpoints in the upper 60’s and low 70’s YUCK!

Today’s temperatures soar into the low 90’s once again, which will offically make it a heatwave, and the 15th 90°+ day this year!

A cold front draped over Vermont New York and New Hampshire is helping to push in cooler and drier air, with temperatures Tuesday feeling much cooler in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

We stay seasonable through the end of the week with temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Our next chance for rain comes Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance for scattered showers and storms.

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley