Weather Blog: The battle between Winter and Spring

It’s here! The first day of spring! Arriving at 11:50 PM, the forecast is definitely a bit spring-like despite the early morning snow!

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to near 50°

Tonight: Rain showers after midnight and lingering into the Friday morning drive. Temperatures remain steady in the 40’s

Friday: Early rain showers come to an end, with a little bit of clear by late morning. That provides enough fuel for showers and thunderstorms to develop along a cold front sweeping through during the afternoon, featuring gusty winds, heavy rain, and a rumble of thunder or two. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60’s

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny but much colder in the low to mid 30’s