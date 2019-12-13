Weather Blog: The breakdown on a messy weekend forecast

It’s a quiet start to the day, but clouds are increasing, and rain is pushing in overnight. It’ll start off after sunset, with light drizzle and freezing drizzle, creating a few slick spots in Eastern Vermont and the higher terrain of the Green’s and Adirondacks. Take it slow on the roadways overnight!

Temperatures continue to rise overnight, and plain rain falls through Saturday Morning. Keeping a close watch on our area rivers as rainfall totals reach 0.5-1.0″

Expect rain to taper off to scattered showers Saturday Afternoon, as our low-pressure system departs the region. A secondary wave of energy gets going off to the west, dragging in colder air from the north and transitioning rain showers into a quick burst of snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A few snow showers linger through the day Sunday, with a blustery west wind at before this messy weather is out of our hair!

Have a wonderful weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley