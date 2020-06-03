Weather Blog: The heat is on to finish off the week

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers for the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low 70’s

Tonight: Most of the showers are wrapping up after sunset, with partly clear skies and some patchy fog developing by morning. Temperatures fall to the mid 50’s

Thursday: After some early morning fog, skies clear to mostly sunny, with a few more afternoon clouds and even the slightest chance for a spot shower. Temperature climb to the upper 70’s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with temperartures climbing to the mid 80’s

Saturday: Scattered rain showers overnight and through the first part of the day. Partly sunny with temperatures climbing to the mid 70’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70’s

