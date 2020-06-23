Weather Blog: The last day of a record-breaking 6-day heat wave

The end is in sight! Today is the last day of a record-breaking stretch of 90°+ days. But boy has it been one for the record books.

Not only is this the longest stretch of 90°+ weather in the month of June, it’s also tied for the 2nd longest stretch of 90°+ temperatures on record (The record is 8 days of 90°+ which was set back in 1944)

Burlington has already seen 8 days of 90°+ and summer started just 2 days ago. For the month of June, the record number of 90°+ days is 7 which we will tie if we reach 90° this afternoon.

BTV’s forecasted high temp is 93° which also could break or tie the daily record high temp for June 23rd (93°)

And Lake Champlain reached its warmest temperature for the month of June 77° which is a degree shy of the all time record of 78°

BUT WE FINALLY BREAK THE HEAT!!!

Showers and storms bubble up this afternoon as they have the past few days, but then another round of showers and storms moves through Wednesday as temperatures climb to the mid 80’s but dewpoints fall throughout the afternoon into the 50’s by evening!

Cooler and drier to finish the week, with temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s, a slight chance for an afternoon shower and dewpoints comfortable in the low 50’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley