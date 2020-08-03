Weather Blog: The latest on Tropical Storm Isaias and it’s expected impacts on our region

It’s a quiet weather day Monday, so let’s dive right into Tuesday-Wednesday’s forecast and the impacts that can be expected in Northern New England & New York from Tropical Storm Isaias!

The latest update on Isaias from the National Hurricane Center: It’s currently off the coast of Florida and Georgia, heading north at 15 mph. Isaias is expected to trek northward, making landfall in the Carolina’s late Monday evening. It continues to speed north, reaching our region early Tuesday evening!

Rain- Torrential rain is expected to drop 1-3″+ from early Tuesday evening, and continue into early Wednesday morning.

With that heavy rain, we aren’t expecting widespread river flooding, but anticipate sharp rises in smaller streams and poor drainage flooding. Also washed out dirt roads and culvert are expected.

Winds- Right now we are forecasted to be on the rainier side of the storm, meaning the wind is not as much of a threat as it is for folk in Southern New England.

The exception is South and Eastern Vermont and New Hampshire could see gusts up to 40 mph, with the chance for a few isolated power outages.

Most of the rain will have wrapped up by sunrise Wednesday with partly cloudy skies lingering through the day

We dry out Thursday-Sunday under mostly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures!