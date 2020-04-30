Weather Blog: The nice weather is out and here comes the rain

After refreshingly beautiful weather Tuesday and Wednesday this week, clouds have rolled in overnight and with them comes some rain showers.

Those scattered rain showers continue through Thursday afternoon and are accompanied by a blustery wind out of the southeast at 15-25 miles per hour with gust as high as 30 mph. At least that wind is helping our temperatures climb into the upper 50’s near 60°

All this, thanks to a warm front passing the region, and another low-pressure system developing off near New York City and will keep us with the chance for rain through Thursday night and Friday Morning.

Rainfall totals will near a half an inch, a fresh gulp of water for the freshly planted crops and gardens.

Heading into the weekend, there is a little bit of uncertainty as to how quickly we clear out Saturday Morning, but I suspect mid-morning the rain will have wrapped up and skies will begin to clear out. Temperatures by afternoon climb to the upper 50’s, nearing 60°

Sunday get underway on the sunnier side, but clouds and a few rain showers sneak in by late afternoon. Oh yeah and our temperatures will near 70° (WOHOOO)

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley