Weather Blog: The sunny streak continues!

Another day, another beautiful start!

Today’s sunrise was one of the earliest of the year, at 5:07 AM. There are a full 15 hours and 33 minutes of daylight for you to get outside and enjoy the beautiful sunshine!

Dewpoints remain manageable Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 80’s nearing 90, with a light breezy.

That comfortable air isn’t sticking around for long, as dewpoints spike up into the mid to upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Now with the increase in heat and humidity comes the chance for afternoon showers and storms, starting Friday afternoon especially over the higher elevations.

The first day of summer will definitely feel summer-like, with temperatures climbing to the upper 80’s near 90° dewpoints in the upper 60’s and a chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Keep an eye to the sky during the afternoon this weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley