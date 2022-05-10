Growing season is just getting going, but mother nature still wants to send overnight lows back below the freezing mark! Here is a look at the climatological beginning of growing season.

A frost advisory is in place for locations in Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley, where the growing season begin literally tomorrow morning!

While it might be a chilly start, tomorrow’s forecast is another sunny and seasonably warm one, with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70’s nearing the 80 degree mark!

Record high temperatures are rolling in for the end of the work week, even nearing the 90 degree mark Friday… Get ready… I’m not ready.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley