Weather Blog: Thunderstorms arrive Sunday before all eyes turn to the Tropics

We had a gorgeous day today with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Tonight clouds slowly increase as low pressure moves in from the west. This will introduce a few showers by early Sunday morning for portions of the North Country in NY. Lows tonight fall into the upper 60s. Scattered showers and even a few isolated storms arrive Sunday afternoon. A few of these could be severe, especially in the North Country of NY where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather. . Highs on Sunday in the mid-80s.

Monday looks mainly dry, just cloudy right now. All eyes remain on Hurricane Isaias as it moves up the eastern coastline. The exact track is still in question. If this storm tracks closer to Vermont and NH, we could see the potential for heavy rainfall. This would arrive Tuesday and last into early Wednesday morning. Total rainfall could range between 0.50″-2.50″. If the system trends out over the Atlantic then we would see minimal impacts, if any. As we get into Sunday and Monday the track and forecast cone will begin to narrow in on an exact track and timeline, so stay tuned.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn