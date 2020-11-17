Weather Blog: Time to break out the scarf, hat and gloves again

Good Morning!

It’s an easy going morning drive, despite some light rain and snow showers. Those nuisance showers are sticking around for the rest of the day, but little to no accumulation is expected.

This evening a frontal boundary swings in essentially shutting down the shower activity, allowing skies to clear out while frigid air drains in from the north.

Morning lows early Wednesday will bottom out in the upper teens and low 20’s under calm winds.

Despite being our coldest day of the week, Wednesday is actually shaping up to be our brightest day, with partly to mostly sunny skies, the only exception is a few flurries in the mountain peaks. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20’s, but factor in that windchill and it’s feeling more like the teens!

But this arctic blast isn’t sticking around long. A warm front noses into our area early Thursday morning, potentially firing off a few snow showers in northern zones along the international border. The real story with that front is the moderating temperatures it’s expected to bring.

Thursday’s forecast will once again feature partly to mostly cloudy skies but temperatures make their way into the low 40’s, and low 50’s by Friday.

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley