Weather Blog: Tons of sunshine and summer-like temperatures

We are off to a great start Tuesday and this is just day one of a long stretch of quiet rain-free weather.

Tuesday will feature full sunshine and a few fair weather cirrus clouds, filtering out the sunshine just a bit, especially through the Northeast Kingdom and the higher terrain. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s to low 70’s

Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning temperatures fall to the low to mid 40’s but is some of our colder hallow spots in the NEK and Adirondacks temperatures could fall to near freezing, so if you have the garden started, it might be a smart idea to cover up the crops!

Wednesday features full sunshine and hardly a cloud in the sky, and we stay that way through Thursday, Friday and through much of the weekend! With temperatures creeping towards the 80° mark it has me thinking, weren’t we tracking snowflakes last Monday? Mother Nature has definitely made the switch from Winter to Summer!

With long dry stretches of weather, especially during the spring, pollen tends to be a bit of an issue, especially without and rain to rally wash it away. The pollen count remains at a medium to high level through the end of the week! Take your allergy meds!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley