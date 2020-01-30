Weather Blog: Tons of sunshine!

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tweet Tweet… is that another bluebird day I hear?

You could count the clouds, on one hand, this morning! Grab the sunglasses… along with the hat, mittens, and scarf! It’s a cold start!

Overnight skies remain clear and temps fall into the single digits by Friday Morning.

Friday will feature a little bit more cloud cover, with above-average temperatures and that continues through the weekend.

Saturday morning you can expect a few light snow showers with accumulations less than an inch. A few more snow showers on tap for Super Bowl Sunday, but otherwise pretty tranquil weekend ahead!

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog