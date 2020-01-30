Weather Blog: Tons of sunshine!

Tweet Tweet… is that another bluebird day I hear?
You could count the clouds, on one hand, this morning! Grab the sunglasses… along with the hat, mittens, and scarf! It’s a cold start!
Overnight skies remain clear and temps fall into the single digits by Friday Morning.
Friday will feature a little bit more cloud cover, with above-average temperatures and that continues through the weekend.
Saturday morning you can expect a few light snow showers with accumulations less than an inch. A few more snow showers on tap for Super Bowl Sunday, but otherwise pretty tranquil weekend ahead!
Happy Thursday
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley