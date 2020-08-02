Weather Blog: Tornado Watch issued this evening, then all eyes on Tropical Storm Isaias

Happy Sunday everyone!

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Northern, NY and western, VT until 10 pm tonight as a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Gusty winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and even an isolated tornado is possible. Be prepared to take shelter if a warning is issued. Late tonight a few showers and storms linger as a cold front moves through, most dry out by the midnight hour. Overnight lows fall close to 70 degrees. By Monday we begin to dry out with some sunshine breaking through the clouds at times. Highs remain near the low to mid 80s. Then all eyes turn to the tropics.

Tropical Storm Isaias is still currently situated off the Florida coastline. The current track still brings it somewhere over portions of New England. The exact track will play a big roll in how much rainfall we see. But as we get closer, the potential for getting some widespread heavy rainfall is looking more likely.

Right now rainfall looks to begin Tuesday afternoon and become heavy at times late Tuesday, especially for eastern, central and southern Vermont. Storm rainfall totals look to range between 0.50-2.50″ with localized areas up to 3″ possible. This may cause sharp rises in streams and rivers, but significant flooding is not expected.

Behind this tropical system, we luckily track quiet and sunny weather with warming temperatures. Highs back into the mid-80s.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn