Weather Blog: Tracking a one-two punch of winter weather for Thursday & Friday

Despite a bit of sunshine early Wednesday afternoon, we are looking down the barrel at a pretty significant winter storm. Here is how things are shaping up!

After review some new data, we are making a bit of a tweak in our forecast… I’m thinking we are on tap for a bit more snow than we originally highlighted this morning. The timeline remains the same but as of now we’re thinking totals closing in on 10-16″ is more likely for the North Country along the international border as we wrap up this storm late Friday.

Snow will overspread the region after 2 AM, falling heavy through the morning drive. By 8 AM most already have a solid coating to three inches on the ground.

Snow continues to fall but through the day eventually making the switch to sleet and freezing rain sometime Thursday afternoon. Heading home from work expect around 2-5″ to clear out of the driveway Thursday evening.

The icing concerns increase overnight as ice builds up to 0.10-0.25″ especially in our southernmost counties. Along the International Border and through the Saint Lawerence Valley can expect the switch to a wintry mix to be very brief if at all, as cold air filters in on the backside of this storm.

We all change back to snow as cold air surges south and east Friday afternoon, bringing what will likely be a very heavy band of snow across the region midday Friday, with snow falling between 1-2″ per hour. Northern New York, you could see an additional 5-10″ from this banding, with 2-5″ expected through south and central Vermont as this system departs Friday Evening.

