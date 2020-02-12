Weather Blog: Tracking another snowy Thursday morning drive

While it might not have perfectly clear skies, I think today is my pick of the week. A few fair-weather clouds and plenty of blue skies to share! With temps in the mid 30’s it’s feeling pretty nice!

Just as soon as the clouds clear out, high thin cirrus cloud stream right back in thickening up through the evening ahead of our next system.

A coastal low-pressure system streams in, overspread the region with snow after midnight. Continuing through the morning drive, road conditions will be messy as you head out the door Thursday morning. Plan to leave yourself a few extra minutes.

Through the afternoon snow will taper off to snow showers, and eventually recede back into the mountains by evening. How much could you see in your backyard? While most will range between 2-6″ the higher terrain and our mountain peaks will range closer to 4-8″ WOOHOO FRESH POWDER!

Unfortunately, if you are planning to venture out Valentine’s day to enjoy that fresh snow your going to have to bundle up. Temperatures are COLD falling back into the single digits below zero overnight and only climbing into the single digits as daytime high temperatures. BRRRR!

Happy Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley