Weather Blog: Tracking snow showers through Monday

After a short break from the snow showers Sunday Afternoon, they are rolling back in early this Monday morning. The good news is snow totals are relatively light, but a few of these could pack a punch, a snow squall or two is not out of the cards today.

Scattered snow showers will continue overnight, but wrapping up in time for Tuesday morning’s drive. Temps overnight fall back into the teens and low 20’s.

Tuesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with a snow shower or two possible in the higher terrain. Temperatures climb to the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Another batch of snow moves in for Wednesday once again with accumulations between a dusting- 2 inches once again.