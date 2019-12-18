Weather Blog: Tracking snow squalls and frigid temperatures

Light snow is filling in along the Champlain Valley, but the heavy stuff we’re tracking is coming off the Great Lake as we speak.

That is going to continue to trek eastward kicking up snow showers and dangerous snow squalls through the afternoon and evening.

Traveling this afternoon, stay weather aware! It might be a smart idea to check on the radar before you leave for your destination, to make sure you can get there safely without running into troubles.

This is all kicked up by an arctic cold front, that is really living up to its name. Some of the coldest air we’ve experienced all season settles into the region overnight, with lows falling into the single digits even subzero by Thursday Morning!

And don’t even get me started on the windchill with windchill advisories up from 9 am tonight, to 10 am Thursday morning. BRRRRRRRRR

Stay warm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley