Weather Blog: Trading snow in for cold, but roads remain slick





Good evening!

Snow is tapering off this evening, slowly, but surely. That being said, if you can avoid travel, it’s best to stay off the roads as a slick situation has developed leaving many motorists stranded. Snow will end entirely between 9 PM and midnight, with the sky clearing up after that. However, in addition to already very icy roads, wet or slushy surfaces will freeze with dropping temperatures. We get down into the teens or even single digits by daybreak Monday.

Tomorrow brings a much quieter weather day than either this past weekend. It will be mostly sunny with just passing, thin, high clouds. The temp rebounds into the mid and upper 20s with a northwest wind of 10-20 mph (that might still occasionally gust at 30-35 mph tonight giving us a single digit wind chill) shifting to out of the south and settling. Clouds increase Monday night. Mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Snow returns Tuesday as a low passes to the south. The looming question, however, is just how far that snow stretches into northern New York or Vermont. At this point and time, it looks like a dusting to an inch or two may be achievable from the Adirondacks into central Vermont, with upwards of around 4″ or so in southern Vermont and New Hampshire. But, that could change as the trajectory of the low passing through southern New England is nailed down. Another opportunity for snow arrives on Wednesday with a passing, strong Arctic cold front. This promises scattered snow showers and a few localized squalls. It’s much quieter behind this front, but colder. Tuesday and Wednesday high temps reach near 30 degrees. Thursday and Friday? Upper single digits to teens. Nighttime lows near and below zero!

Stay tuned for more on the snow and cold!

Have a marvelous week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault