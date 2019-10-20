Weather Blog: Tranquil start to the work week





Good evening!

I hope you had a great weekend and took advantage of some of either Saturday or Sunday morning’s great sunshine. We’re capping off the weekend with a few light showers, but they don’t last. Quiet weather kicks off Monday for us.

Tonight, any last sprinkles or light showers move out and clouds clear from west to east. Patchy fog is expected to develop before sunshine with nighttime lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Then, mostly sunny Monday with a warm high temp in the low 60s. Light north wind 5-10 mph. Monday night, mostly clear. Upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday is sunny at the get-go, but clouds fill in during the afternoon. Rain arrives Tuesday evening and showers stick around into early Monday. Around one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch in total rainfall is expected as a front swings by. It’s breezy Tuesday, from the south at 10-20 mph. Low 60s. Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon. Upper 50s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault