Weather Blog: Tranquil weather turns stormy Wednesday Evening

Calm, quiet, tranquil… All words to describe this morning’s lovely weather. Sunrise was at 7:07 a.m. and it was a beautiful start to a beautiful day!

Today- Expect mostly sunny skies with a few fair-weather passing clouds. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s.

Tonight– Partly to mostly clear skies with temperatures falling back into the upper 30 to low 40’s

Wednesday- Starting off partly sunny, with increasing clouds by afternoon. Most of the rain will hold off until after sunset, Franklin and St. Lawerence county in New York is the only exception, with a few showers sneaking in by mid-afternoon. Winds will start to pick up by afternoon out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Wednesday Evening- Rain spreads northward as the first low-pressure system moves in off of the Great Lakes. Expect moderate to heavy rain with winds picking up gusting up to 30 mph at times. If you have any Halloween decorations (other than that heavy pumpkin) bring it inside ahead of this storm. Temperatures fall to the 40’s

Thursday- Moderate to heavy rain continues. It’s a soggy day with rainfall totals reaching between 1.5-2″ with localized heavier amounts. Winds blustery out of the North at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures climb to the mid 50’s.

Friday- As the system departs the region a few mountain snowflakes may fly as cold air is dragged southward from Canada. Skies eventually clear for the day with temperatures climbing to the mid 50’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley