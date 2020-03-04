Weather Blog: Trending cooler through the start of the weekend

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening!

There’s just one more day with a high temp in the upper 30s to low 40s, before those numbers drop a bit into the first half of the weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight: Light, sporadic rain and snow showers linger on, particularly along western facing slopes and through higher terrain. Snow won’t amount to much more than it has today, perhaps a coating at most. The temp falls into the 20s to around 30 degrees and the wind finally relents, weakening to just 10-15 mph from the west.

Thursday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds; possibly heavy on the clouds if a stubborn overnight inversion holds. Mid 30s to low 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. 20s.

Friday: No major winter storm on tap here, but a quick-moving Clipper from the Great Lakes provides a 1-3″ higher terrain snowfall, with under an inch through broad valleys. We’ll still be monitoring a simultaneous low crawling up the coast, but it appears highly likely that the two do not phase into a larger, more classic Nor’easter until both are well offshore. Top temp, 30s. Wind, from the southeast, then north at 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. 20s to near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Near 40 degrees. **Don’t forget to set your clock ahead and check your smoke/carbon monoxide detector batteries!

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog