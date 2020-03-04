Weather Blog: Trending cooler through the start of the weekend

Good evening!

There’s just one more day with a high temp in the upper 30s to low 40s, before those numbers drop a bit into the first half of the weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight: Light, sporadic rain and snow showers linger on, particularly along western facing slopes and through higher terrain. Snow won’t amount to much more than it has today, perhaps a coating at most. The temp falls into the 20s to around 30 degrees and the wind finally relents, weakening to just 10-15 mph from the west.

Thursday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds; possibly heavy on the clouds if a stubborn overnight inversion holds. Mid 30s to low 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. 20s.

Friday: No major winter storm on tap here, but a quick-moving Clipper from the Great Lakes provides a 1-3″ higher terrain snowfall, with under an inch through broad valleys. We’ll still be monitoring a simultaneous low crawling up the coast, but it appears highly likely that the two do not phase into a larger, more classic Nor’easter until both are well offshore. Top temp, 30s. Wind, from the southeast, then north at 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. 20s to near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Near 40 degrees. **Don’t forget to set your clock ahead and check your smoke/carbon monoxide detector batteries!

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault