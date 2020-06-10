Weather Blog: Tropical air move in briefly Wednesday afternoon

Halfway through the workweek, and it’s a pretty present start to the day, with sunshine and just a few wispy high clouds. If you have anything to do outdoors today, the morning is the time to get it done!

By afternoon, a warm front is pushing into the region bringing with it some very tropical air, and showers, and storms.

These storms will likely pack a punch through the North Country, with gusty winds and heavy rain, but as they track into the Champlain Valley, they move into a stable air which causes them to fizzle out. There could be a few scattered showers that do make it east of the Green Mountains, but most of the active weather this afternoon will happen in Northern New York!

Temperatures for today will mostly be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s with a few spots over northern New York cruising into the mid 80’s, and dewpoints creep up into the upper 60’s. Winds are blustery out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

We keep the chance for heavier showers and embedded thunderstorms through the evening and overnight, as temps stay warm in the low 60’s

Thursday will features showers and a few storms to start, but as a cold front sweeps through we wrap up the precip and watch as the dewpoints fall back into the upper 40’s to low 50’s for late afternoon.

Sunshine and comfortable air back into the forecast for Friday

Happy Hump Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley