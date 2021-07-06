Weather Blog: Tropical moisture brings soaking rain late week

Good evening!

Clouds increase Wednesday with scattered rain midday into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible in southern zones where the temp soars back into the 80s. Farther north, it’s a cooler day in the 60s and low 70s. Once the sun disappears Wednesday morning behind those increasing clouds, it’s likely gone until the weekend.

While confidence is high we avoid a direct impact from Elsa, it does play a part in what will likely be a very wet late work week. Elsa, a category 1 hurricane as of Tuesday evening, is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend, deteriorate into tropical remnants, and finally exit off over open waters in the mid-Atlantic. At this point, some regeneration, perhaps back into a tropical storm, is anticipated per the National Hurricane Center forecast. While then staying well to our south at it races northeast towards the Canadian Maritimes, a plume of tropical moisture will precede the storm extending into New York and northern New England. Simultaneously, an area of low pressure moves east out of the Ohio River Valley. It’s this low and its attendant fronts that actually squash Elsa’s path to our south. This low will tap into that stream of tropical moisture and provide widespread and at times, heavy rainfall to our neck-of-the-woods Thursday into Friday. 0.5-2.0″ of rain is anticipated, with showers winding down into Saturday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault