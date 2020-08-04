Weather Blog: TS Isaias to bring torrential rain and strong winds to our region

“Red sky at morning, sailors take warning” Well sailors, the outer bands of Tropical Storm Isaias are moving in, and we are in for an evening of torrential rain, and gusty winds! Stay weather aware especially if you live along a river or stream, and prepare for power outages!

As of 7:58 AM Isaias is cruising to the north and east, at 15 mph, it’ll be past the Canadian border by the early morning hours of Wednesday. Currently a strong tropical storm with gusts as high as 70 mph.

For Vermont Northern New York & New Hampshire, the rain is starting early this morning, but the heaviest widespread rain will make it into the region just in time for dinner. Rainfall rates will easily reach 0.5″ to 1.0″ per hour and could create visibility issues and ponding on the roadways.

Rain wraps up as we move into early Wednesday morning, but keep in mind the threat for flooding continues through daybreak Wednesday.

The winds will also be a significant issue later on this evening as the center of the storm essentially rides along the spine of the Green Mountains. Those of you living in Southern & Eastern Vermont and the Upper Valley of New Hampshire prepare for the chance for power outages, charge your batteries, make sure you have a case of water if you are using well water, and bring in any patio furniture or light outdoor decorations that could get blow around in the wind.

Things wrap up after midnight Wednesday morning, and other than the slightest chance for a spot shower, skies are clearing out to sunshine by afternoon.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley