Weather Blog: T’storms possible late Wednesday

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Sunshine has been in short supply for much of Tuesday and that doesn’t really change as we move towards Wednesday. However, tomorrow carries a greater chance for a little rain out of that stubborn cloud cover and brings the possibility of a few stronger late day thunderstorms. Here’s the breakdown.

Tonight – Clouds may peel back this evening in a few spots allowing for some last-minute sunshine. Otherwise, for most, they remain quite stubborn and fill back in overnight. It’s a warm night with a low in the mid 50s east of the Green Mountains to low 60s west with a south breeze pumping in that mild air, of 10-15 mph.

Wednesday – It’s mostly cloudy tomorrow, but that doesn’t keep the warmth or humidity at bay. We’re looking at a high in the mid to upper 70s and even approaching 80 degrees in broad valleys with dewpoints moving towards the low and mid 60s. Hello mugginess! There is also going to be a very breezy south wind of 10-20 mph that gusts to 30-35 mph through the Champlain Valley, funneling between the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains. Throughout the day, anticipate a few occasional showers, very hit-or-miss, certainly not washout. Then, after 4-6 PM, as a cold front approaches from the west, a line of thunderstorms will form in the St. Lawrence River Valley. Storms will slowly weaken as they shift east into the night, but still warrant watching with the potential for strong wind gusts and very heavy rainfall.

Thursday – It’s trending drier late in the week. It’s a mostly to partly sunny day, but still very warm thanks to weak cold air advection behind Wednesday’s departing front. We max out around 80 degrees with a lighter south wind of 5-10 mph.

Friday – A few early morning showers are possible as another front swings through. This one doesn’t pack as much of a punch with rain chances (many will remain dry) but does bring the cooler air in this time. Mid 70s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday & Sunday – Mostly sunny. Upper 60s to mid 70s.

Labor Day – It’s partly sunny with a few showers or even an isolated thunderstorm possible as yet another front follows in this series. Mid to upper 70s.

Have a fantastic evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault