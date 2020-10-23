Weather Blog: Turning colder again

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

Friday’s top temp hit the low 60s to mid 70s regionwide. It’ll be mild tonight, too, but temps will tumble on Saturday as a strong cold front swings through. The last week of October plays out on a chilly note with multiple chances for rain (and even some wintry precip). Buckle up, here we go!

Tonight, the temp dips into the upper 40s to low 50s with increasing clouds from west to east. For areas east of the Green Mountains that were already rather overcast to begin with, those clouds will only thicken up. The wind stays brisk from the south, 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph.

Saturday morning, a cold front approaches from the eastern Great Lakes. The line of showers out ahead of the front really falls apart as it reaches us, bringing a measly 0.10″ of rain or less for most – with an isolated 0.25″ possible in the St. Lawrence Valley or in the mountains. Before the front, the temp climbs just a few degrees briefly, reaching the mid 50s north to low 60s south. Then, it’s all downhill from there. The temp drops into the 40s during the afternoon as we await some partial clearing. Saturday night, the fall continues, we’re down into the mid 30s to mid 20s. Wind, from the south initially, then northwest post-front at around 15 mph.

Sunday features a mostly sunny sky, though thin, high clouds may make it more of a filtered sunshine sort of day. Regardless, the late October sun does little to warm us as temps recover just into the low to mid 40s. Wind, from the north at 5-15 mph. Sunday night, we’re right back down into the mid 30s to upper 20s again as clouds increase.

It’s a warm front that takes center stage Monday morning. Once again, we’re watching showers out ahead of it. With the weekend’s lingering cold air, however, precip may initially fall as a wintry mix or even snow across northern higher terrain briefly before transitioning to rain after sunrise. That may mean a slick Monday morning drive for some! Details will become clearer through the weekend as higher resolution weather models are able to reach that far out, so check back for updates! Much of next week features highs in the mid 40s to low 50s with low temps in the 30s and chances for rain and/or wintry precipitation.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault