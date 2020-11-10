Weather Blog: Two cold fronts bring back seasonable temps

Good afternoon!

It’s been a beautiful stretch of sunny, warm weather, with high temperature records tied and broken left and right. However, thanks to a pair of mid to late week cold fronts, cooler, more seasonable days are just around the corner.

Tonight, it’s still very warm thanks to strong southerly flow, which is manifested near the surface as a 5-15 mph. Aloft, that south wind is stronger and pumping in the mild air. That keeps temps steady in the 50s tonight, with a few 40s through cooler terrain. Mostly clear with scattered clouds filling in from south to north after midnight.

Those clouds thicken up Wednesday morning as a cold frontal boundary approaches from the west. The best moisture remains unreachable for us, however, and showers will generally be very light and sporadic throughout the day, totaling less than one-quarter inch. The temp reaches back into the 60s, perhaps nearing 70° in broad valleys with a south wind of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. A stubborn drizzle may linger in southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire Wednesday night, but farther north clearing begins.

That clearing continues Thursday morning, giving us a partly to mostly sunny work week finale. Both Thursday and Friday feature high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s and nighttime lows in the 30s. Our second cold front sneaks through, on a dry note, Friday. That means Saturday’s sunshine is paired with a high only in the 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault