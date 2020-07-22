Weather Blog: Two opportunities for rain

Good evening!

Scattered showers and (through southern Vermont) thunderstorms finish off a very cloudy Wednesday for us. The best chance for beneficial soaking rain is in Bennington and Windham counties, while points north only manage light to moderate rain. Showers will wind down towards midnight, but clouds remain. Upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday is a copy-and-paste sort of day. We wake up mostly dry, but overcast, with scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling up throughout the afternoon. Once again, the best chance for heavy rain and stronger storms is confined to southern Vermont and New Hampshire, though we may manage to sneak some of that convection north into central counties, too. Upper 70s to low 80s. Light south wind 5-10 mph. Clearing Thursday night slowly. Upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday and Saturday are then both mostly sunny. Mid to upper 80s. Sunday brings increasing clouds with a threat for showers by the afternoon and overnight. Rain chances stick around on-and-off into the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault