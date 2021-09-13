Weather Blog: Two rounds of midweek storms

Good evening!

Overall, it’s a fairly quiet weather week – with one major hiccup, two rounds of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday associated with another cold front that will bring drier air late week, but not necessarily drop our temps much. Here’s the breakdown…

Tonight – Mostly clear to partly cloudy and cool. Low 40s to low 50s. Nearly calm.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon clouds that thicken up into the evening. Upper 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night – Our cold front approaches and out in front of it, a line of showers and thunderstorms moves past the St. Lawrence River Valley after 10 PM and cruises across New York’s North Country and into the Champlain Valley overnight. Some storms may produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and strong wind gusts. That line will fizzle as it approaches the Green Mountains. 60s.

Wednesday – More clouds than sun and noticeably muggier with dewpoints in the 60s and actual air temps reaching into the mid and upper 70s. By the afternoon, our line rematerializes over central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Strong to severe storms are possible mid afternoon into the evening.





Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault