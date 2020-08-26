Weather Blog: Two upcoming rounds of rain

Good afternoon!

It’s been a picture-perfect Wednesday, but wet weather is just around the corner. Much-needed rainfall headlines the forecast Thursday and Saturday. Let’s break it down!

Tonight – We start out mostly clear with the temp falling quickly away from a high in the 60s, reaching the mid 40s to low 50s by daybreak Thursday. Clouds will increase after midnight, but wind is finally much tamer, just an easy 5-7 mph still from the northwest.

Thursday – A front, or boundary between two opposing air masses, will lay draped right over top of us tomorrow morning. Along that boundary, it will be a wet start to the day. Rain is mostly likely along and southwest of a line from Massena to Burlington to Springfield. These areas, including central and southern Vermont and New York’s North Country, pick up an easy 0.25-0.5″ total rainfall. The farther northeast you find yourself, however, the drier you stay. It’s less than 0.10″ (or even just a brief drizzle) for much of north-central Vermont, the Northeast Kingdom and northern and central New Hampshire. Under stubborn clouds, even with a drier afternoon on tap, the temp will stall in the mid 60s to low 70s. Wind, light and variable. Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Mid 50s.

Friday – Here we get a little break with a quiet end to the work week. It’s a partly sunny day and mainly dry with a seasonable temp in the low to mid 70s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday – The post-tropical remnants of what is now Hurricane Laura pass to our south. However, an approaching area of low pressure from southern Ontario will tap into some of that moisture and swing through, bringing us a few hours of steady rainfall. It’s a fast-mover, however, so most pick up around 1-2″ of rain, of course with locally lower and higher amounts depending on the exact track of the system. Widespread flooding is not anticipated, though sharp rises on smaller waterways may be possible. Low 70s.

Sunday – This is easily the drier of the two weekend days, but a few brief, upslope rain showers cannot entirely be ruled out. Clouds will be tough to clear, but breaks of sun are possible. Upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault