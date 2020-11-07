Weather Blog: Unseasonably warm temperatures stick with us

Happy Saturday!

The gorgeous weather remains as many reached into the lower 70s this afternoon along with sunny skies. Tonight clear skies remain with lows in the 40s near 50 degrees. Winds remain light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday, skies will once again be sunny so grab the sunglasses. You can probably pass on the jacket again as well since temperatures will be peaking near 70 degrees again. Winds remain south locking in this warmer than average airmass. Sunshine remains with above average temperatures into early in your workweek as high pressure remains in control. The next chance for rain arrives Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn