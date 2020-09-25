Weather Blog: Unseasonably warm weekend

Good afternoon and happy Friday!

The first official weekend of Fall will have us dipping back into the Summer wardrobe! Temps will run about 10-15 degrees above average, both at night and during the day.

Friday Night – That smoky hazy courtesy of western wildfires is back and sticks around overnight. Otherwise, it’s clear with a low temp in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Nearly calm. Patchy, dense fog should be expected by daybreak, especially in sheltered river valleys.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, but very hazy. Warm, upper 70s to near 80 degrees. South breeze 5 to 15 mph, with a few stronger gusts. Clouds increase during the afternoon and evening with a slight chance for a brief, very isolated shower. Most are dry.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. Upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy early, with a better chance at sunshine by the mid to late afternoon. Low 80s. South wind 10-20 mph with a few stronger gusts.

Monday – Mostly cloudy with scattered, mainly light rain. Upper 70s.

Tuesday into Wednesday brings our best chance for widespread, moderate to heavy rain, in weeks. It’s not a promise yet and the details are still a tad murky this far out as far as rainfall totals and timing. But, fingers crossed, this could be just what our low rivers and brown lawns need!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

