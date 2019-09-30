Weather Blog: Unsettled days ahead

Good evening!

After a quiet couple of days, it’s a parade of disturbances and fronts this week bringing rain, wind and the coldest air of the season so far. Let’s break it down.

Monday Night – Clouds increase with a south wind kicking up to around 5-10 mph. Those two variables keep temperatures way milder than last night, generally in the mid 40s to low 50s. Scattered showers roll through after midnight as a warm front lifts north.

Tuesday – Rain tapers off during the morning and a few breaks of midday sun are possible. It will be noticeably muggier with a high temp reaching into the low 70s. It’s windy, too, with a south breeze of 10-20 mph occasionally gusting to around 30 mph. Late in the day, a cold front comes sweeping through, bringing scattered showers and possibly a few downpours or t’storms. 50s Tuesday night.

Wednesday – Morning showers may linger over southern counties, then we’re relatively dry once again through the afternoon. It’s partly sunny, but much cooler with highs in the mid and upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday night. 30s to low 40s.

Thursday – Clouds increase despite some early morning breaks of blue sky. By the afternoon, another shot of rain is at hand. Mid 50s. Rain likely Thursday night; 40s.

Friday – So that Thursday night rain isn’t all rain, exactly. A few snowflakes may be possible over the High Peaks of the Adirondacks and the White Mountains! Slowly, rain ends during the day. Clearing up Friday night with temps in the upper 20s to mid and upper 30s.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 50s. Saturday night, increasing clouds. 30s to near 40.

Sunday – Clouds fill back in again with rain returning Monday. Low 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault