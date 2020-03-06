Weather Blog: Unsettled Friday followed by quiet weekend





Good evening!

It was a nice day out there for early March with middle 40s in some spots with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Safe to say March has come in like a lamb over the lion. However, we are tracking a couple storm systems for tomorrow, there will be a strong offshore storm that will stay well to our east. But to our west a low pressure know as a “clipper” will move on by. These types of low pressure systems are usually moisture starved and don’t have much “thump” to them if you will.

So with that being said, Friday will start off overcast with a few peeks of sun here and there. Towards the lunch time and dinner time hour some light rain and snow showers will move through. These shouldn’t cause any major issues as they will be intermittent and scattered. Best chance for a dusting to one inch of snow would be over the Adirondacks. Valley areas should mainly see rain showers. As for temperatures they will be on either side of 40 degrees, so around average or so.

The weekend ahead looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. However, the bigger difference will be the temperatures. Saturday will be the cold day with highs in the low 30s, but Sunday we rise into the low and middle 40s, so you will feel the difference! Just a reminder, make sure to move those clocks forward one hour Saturday night into Sunday! Talking about almost a 7pm sunset Sunday evening (Yay!!). Early next week looks unsettled with rain showers, but milder conditions as we make a run at 50 degrees on Monday. Not too bad for March folks!

Have a great night and an even better weekend!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki