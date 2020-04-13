Weather Blog: Unsettled start to a quiet weather week

A powerful low pressure system is working its way through the northeast this morning, and boy is it packing a punch! Here is what we’re expecting.

First comes the rain: we are already seeing bands of moderate to at times heavy rain sweeping through, and with anywhere between 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rain expected, it’s a great day to be a duck or grab the rain gear! A nice gulp of water for any freshly planted gardens or crops! Rain will taper off to scattered light showers by late morning before another surge of energy brings in afternoon downpours and even a few embedded thunderstorms.

But with heavy rain comes the chance for our rivers to be nearing flood stage. With the mild weather, and still over 4 ft of snow on top of Mount Mansfield, there is still plenty of water that needs to run through our waterways, increasing our chance for flooding. If you do live in any flood-prone areas keep a close watch as we head into Monday Evening.

The next issue is the wind: Especially for folks in the Saint Lawrence Valley, the winds will be especially strong by early afternoon and continue through early Tuesday morning. Out of the South and West at 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, there is the potential for power outages. Folks who are working from home, have a backup plan in case you lose power!

This all wraps up nicely after sunset this evening, and skies clear out leaving partly sunny skies for Tuesday with temperatures in the low 50’s

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley