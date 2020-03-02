Weather Blog: Unsettled start to the month

Good Monday evening!

The beginning of the new month promises a mixed bag of weather, from rain to snow and everything in between with wild temperature swings, too. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Following today’s warm front, a cold front swings through from west to east. With many of us stewing in that milder air, most temps should remain above freezing, though some colder terrain spots could briefly see the upper 20s to low 30s. Some patchy black ice may be possible, but for most, a light rain cruises by, especially over northern New York and northern Vermont. Up to 0.30″ rain is possible in the St. Lawrence River Valley, with generally less than one-tenth of an inch elsewhere. Wind, south at 5-15 mph, shifting to out of the west.

Tuesday – It’s a partly sunny day with areas of dense fog during the morning. High temp, upper 30s to low and mid 40s. By the afternoon, our next weak disturbance pivots north bringing a mix of rain and snow.

Tuesday Night – A quick coating to 1-2″ is possible overnight, with large valleys mainly see a brief, light rain. Low to mid 30s.

Wednesday – Mountain snow showers may linger on with another dusting to 1-2″ throughout the day. Though mainly dry, some drizzle can’t be ruled out in valleys. Low 40s.

Thursday – Mountain snow showers will diminish, but it remains mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Mid 30s to around 40 degrees.

Friday – Two waves approach, one from the west and one from the south. If they can phase together before reaching us, a coastal storm could form and provide a decent regionwide snowfall. Recent model runs are not hip to this solution, however, just giving us a graze of light snow on the outer edges of an offshore storm. It remains one to watch, so keep checking back!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault