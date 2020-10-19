Weather Blog: Unsettled through midweek

Good afternoon!

Monday night, a quasi-stationary cold front sits over northern New York with a steady, but generally light rain stretching across the Adirondacks, Champlain Valley and into north-central Vermont. The front, and associated showers, retreat back a bit towards the St. Lawrence River Valley this evening up until about midnight. This means a generally drier period, but clouds remain and some patchy fog may form in areas that saw rain this afternoon. The temp dips into mid and upper 40s in drier spots east of the Green Mountains and where the clouds are bit thinner south. Elsewhere, we’re steady near 50 degrees. Wind, from the south 5-15 mph.

Between midnight and daybreak, the cold front pivots through, bringing a quick one-half inch of rain (give or take a tenth or two) during the morning commute. Showers may be heavy at times. Rain tapers off into the afternoon, but clouds remain locked in place – except perhaps immediately along the Canadian border. Some clearing may be possible, there, but I wouldn’t count on much sunshine. The temp is steady in the 50s with a south wind, the north behind the front, at 10-20 mph. Quiet Tuesday night. Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday, the front lifts back north and then finally swings all the way through one more time. This activity is the focus for more rain – another 0.5-1.0″ possible! A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question, but for most, it’s scattered showers, some heavy. Low to mid 60s. Wind, from the south at 15-20 mph. Wednesday night, clearing. Mid to upper 40s.

Thursday is partly sunny and finally dry with a seasonable high in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Then, it’s much warmer for Friday with a tad more sun and wind. Mid 60s to around 70 degrees. Another front is poised to arrive Saturday, with a chance for showers, ushering in colder, drier Canadian high pressure by Sunday.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault