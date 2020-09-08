Weather Blog: Unsettled weather continues through Thursday

Happy First Day of School!

Here is a check of your back to school forecast!

Today: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the North Country and Northern Vermont. Temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s while dewpoints are creeping into the mid 60’s

Tonight: Scattered showers north before wrapping up after midnight. Temperatures fall to the low 60’s

Wednesday: We remain unsettled with more clouds and shower chances in Northern New York & Vermont. Otherwise its’s a mix of sun & clouds with temperatures climbing to the low 80’s

Thursday: Scattered showers, especially north. Temperatures climb to the upper 70’s

Friday: Finally breaking the showery pattern! Mostly sunny with temperatures climbing to the low 70’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley