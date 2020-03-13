Weather Blog: Unsettled weather Friday becomes seasonable for Saturday & Sunday

It’s a messy start to the day, with rain showers filling in for most with the exception of our higher mountain peaks and the Northeast Kingdom. Here is a check of the radar just after 6 AM.

Winds are also cranking, right now out of the southeast, at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40. That will continue through the late afternoon hours.

As temperatures rise above the freezing mark this morning, any mixed precip will make the transition to plain rain, falling moderate to at times heavy through lunchtime.

Then Mother Nature flips a switch and the rain wraps up! There could be a few lingering showers or flurries through early Saturday, otherwise, morning lows fall back into the low 30’s

The weekend forecast is shaping up to be lovely with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday, and temperatures in the low 40’s. Mostly sunny for Sunday with temperatures in the low 30’s

Beautiful weather continues through the start of the workweek, Monday expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 40’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley