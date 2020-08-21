Weather Blog: Unsettled weather into the weekend

Summer-like weather is rolling right back into the forecast just like rain is rolling through the northern counties of Vermont & New York this morning.

Friday expect top temps in the low 80’s and dewpoints are back to the uncomfortable category, and we have the chance for showers & storms. Some of those storms could pack a punch, bordering severe limits.

Storms wrap up past sunset and patchy fog develops for early Saturday morning. Saturday will be a mix of sunshine and clouds and a small chance for a spot shower in the higher terrain. Most will remain dry with temperatures climbing into the mid 80’s and dewpoints in the mid 60’s

Another unsettled day Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds with scattered showers and storms, again not a wash out but keep an eye to the sky by afternoon.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley