Weather Blog: Unsettled weather pattern arrives into Monday

Happy Sunday everyone.

A sunny start for most, but cloud cover has moved into the region and will remain into tonight. Highs today were in the 50s, tonight we fall back into the mid to lower 40s. Winds remain breezy at times out of the south 10-15 mph. Shower chances may arrive late tonight, but most of the action holds off until early Monday morning as a front begins to move through.

Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, winds out of the south 10-15 mph and showers persisting through the evening hours. I would grab that rain gear before walking out the door in the morning. Also plan around temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 50s. We watch a number of systems roll through the region into mid week, meaning cloud cover remains with shower chances into Tuesday and Wednesday.

We do look to dry out a bit with some sunshine by the end of the week.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn