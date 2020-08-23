Weather Blog: Unsettled weather remains into next week

Happy Sunday everyone!

Showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and last into the evening. A few may be strong to severe and produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail. Keep your eye to the sky is you have any evening plans. Tonight showers linger as we begin to dry out by the midnight hour. Lows fall back into the mid 60s. Dew points remain in the 60s as well, so feeling humid and sticky through tonight and into tomorrow.

Monday a frontal boundary continues to move through the region. This will bring a few showers and storms again in the morning and into the afternoon. Highs on Monday peak above average in the mid 80s. Dew points also remain in the mid to upper 60s, so feeling very sticky and soupy outside. Model guidance looks to dry us out a bit into Monday night before more showers and isolated storms return into Tuesday.

By mid week temperatures continue to fall, many seeing highs back in the lower 70s.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn