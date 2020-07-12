Weather Blog: Unsettled weather remains into the start of the workweek

Happy Sunday everyone!

After a pretty dreary weekend, we do begin to dry out a tiny bit tonight. Lows fall back into the mid-60s, a bit cooler than the warm nights we have been dealing with. Skies remain mostly to partly cloudy. We will still be dealing with that sticky feeling though, as dew points remain in the 60s.

Monday, partly sunny skies develop with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible once again as a frontal system moves through the region. Temperatures will stay seasonable, topping off in the low 80s. We will still feel humid though, as dew points remain in the 60s. Tuesday, some more cloud cover looks to remain with more shower chances, lows are cooler as well, only in the upper 70s.

By mid-week we start to warm back up with some sunshine returning on Wednesday. Showers return in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. But guidance is hinting at another warm-up late week and into the weekend, highs next weekend looking to be close to 90 degrees.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn