Weather Blog: Unsettled weather returns to start the new decade

While the weekend forecast is quiet, a strong storm has its sights on the northeast and it’s looking to cause problems, just in time for many folks to return to work after the holidays.



It’s also become a forecasting headache, with a lot of uncertainty as to where the transitions zones between precipitation types will set up. Minor changes to the forecast are inevitable, especially as the event gets closer, but here are our latest thoughts.

A large area of low-pressure is building over the Midwest. We start off with the warm front with this system, that will give most an initial push of snow, before warm air filters into the mid-levels, setting up a line of sleet and freezing rain.

As ice continues to build, the potential for power outages grows as it weighs down the power line, and breaks tree branches. Travel will also be incredibly difficult.

On the other side of the mix/snow line, comes some big totals especially in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country of New Hampshire.

Stay tuned for the latest details on this storm, it’s a tricky one! I’ll be refining the forecast even more tomorrow.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

